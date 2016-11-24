

Melbourne: The Indian women’s team stunned Australia 1-0 in the first game of their three-Test series. After a goalless quarter, India went ahead in the 21st minute, Rani converting a penalty corner.





Stunned by the goal, the hosts took some time to mount a fightback. After halftime, Australia came out on the offensive, retaining possession for most part of the third quarter. They almost levelled the score in the 40th minute after Laura Barden raced to a free ball and passed to Murphy Allendorf in the circle, but the shot on goal was a little high.



Australian goalkeeper Ashlee Wells made a fantastic save with two minutes to go in the quarter. In the final minute, the Hockeyroos had another chance with a penalty corner opportunity, but keeper Rajani E made a great save.



The final quarter saw more of the same but India held on to open the series with a win. “It was a really disappointing performance in the sense that we missed the start of the game. It was disjointed, we lacked composure and energy, and India were much more enterprising than we were,” Jason Duff, Australia’s head coach, said.



“They shifted the ball well, and they penetrated well; not that they had a lot of opportunity in the first half, but the game was gone because we didn’t move the ball well. They were first to the ball most of the time, and at this level if you let them get first to the ball then they’ll beat you.”



