



Applications are now open to join Hockey New Zealand as head coach of the Black Sticks Men.





The role is responsible for leading the performance of the National Men’s team, the Black Sticks, to succeed in international competition around the world.



Key aspects of the role



- To be responsible for the selection, preparation, development, coaching and performance of the New Zealand team and National senior squad in international competition.



- To be responsible for the continuing development of a high performance culture within the men’s programme.



- To contribute to the leadership and longer term development of the HP programme including but not limited to High Performance coach development, talent identification and elite player development and player and coach succession processes.



- In conjunction with key HP staff, develop, implement and communicate a national and Olympic four year plan.



To apply for this role, please email a CV and comprehensive covering letter to Terry Evans, High Performance Director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 5pm Monday 9th January 2017.



CLICK HERE for the full job description



Hockey New Zealand Media release