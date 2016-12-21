By Dil Bahra





Khalsa Sports Club 1975. Alban Fernandes, sitting first right



Former Tanzania Captain Alban Pedro Fernandes ("Kitremun") passed away at home in Edmonton, Canada on Tuesday December 13, 2016 at the age of 86 years.





Alban was born in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanganyika (now Tanzania) and educated in Bangalore, India. He returned to Tanganyika in 1947. Having worked briefly with the Economic Control Board, Alban moved to the law firm of George Houry and Company.



Alban excelled and shone in the sports field from an early age. His passion for hockey and cricket propelled him to captaincy of the Goan Institute ‘A’ Team. In 1953, Alban was a member of the Goan Institute, Dar-es-Salaam that won the M.R. De Souza Gold Cup Competition (hockey) in Nairobi, Kenya.



He represented Tanganyika at the East African Championships first played in Uganda in 1959.



He was selected to Captain Tanganyika’s team for Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games. The team had been invited after the United Arab Republic team withdrew and had been drawn to meet Kenya in the first round match on October 11. However, at the eleventh hour, the hockey team was withdrawn from the Olympic Games a day before the athletics team departed Dar es Salaam for Tokyo.



He also captained the Tanzanian Cricket Team. As Captain, he led the East African countries (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania) in field hockey and cricket. He also played in cricket test matches against Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), India, Pakistan and South Africa coloured level. His contribution as secretary of Dar and Tanzania Hockey Association was outstanding.



He also played hockey for Khalsa Sports Club, Dar es Salaam in the late 1970s.



Tarlochan (Tochi) Singh Sandhu, former Secretary of Tanzania Hockey Association and a former National Captain said “I had the pleasure of playing with Alban from 1960 to late 70’s for, Dar, Tanzania and for Khalsa Sports Club. He was full of confidence “Special One” and always strived to be the best. His contribution to cricket and more importantly to hockey will always be remembered. .Alban was not only a fantastic player and leader, he had the distinction of representing East Africa at both hockey and cricket. We were both on the executive of Dar as well as Tanzania Hockey Association and we both had the opportunity to captain the national team. Alban also played hockey with my elder brothers (both deceased) Jaswant and Pritam (later played for Kenya at Rome Olympics). We will miss him but his contribution will always be fresh in our mind. We have lost a great sportsman.”



Gajendra Doshi, former Captain of Zanzibar Hockey team had this to say about Alban “My friendship with Alban does back to 1950s when we first met and were introduced on the sports field. He played both hockey and cricket for Dar and also for Tanganyka in those days and now Tanzania.and also represent East Africa. I also played both hockey and cricket for Zanzibar. We were arch rivals on the field but once the game was over then we were good friends. In hockey he used to play full back where as I used to play center forward. He was a great sportsman as well as gentleman with big heart and always had a smile on his face and caring person. He was well respected and liked by his fellow sportsmen.”



Colonel Ameen Kashmiri, a former Tanzania Captain, President of Tanzania Hockey Association and President of East African Hockey Union had this to say ” Sad to hear about Alban's passing away. I was looking forward to meeting him next year. He was an aggressive and excellent defender. He was a good friend and I used to visit him at his office quite often.”



Alban immigrated to Edmonton, Canada in 1975. Once again, he shed his sporting talent to the Edmonton Goan Association field hockey team. He also coached various teams in cricket, notably the Alberta Under 21 cricket team to a National title.



A Memorial mass will be held at St. Dominic Savio Parish, 14406 - 62 Street, Edmonton today (Tuesday, December 20, 2016) at 11:00 a.m.



He is survived by his wife Therese of 64 years, daughter June (Albert), sons Aaron (Misun), Abner (Franca), Asaph (Yvonne) and Akiba.



