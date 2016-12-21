Partnership extends to AHPA



Holly MacNeil







Hockey Australia is pleased to announce a continued partnership with Aqualyte, a leading HYPOTONIC fluid and electrolyte hydration brand, which will run until the end of 2017. The deal will continue to see Aqualyte provide the Australian national teams, the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos with all their fluid and electrolyte hydration needs.





As an offset of the partnership, the Australian Hockey Players Association (AHPA) will now link up with Aqualyte in a deal which will see the players further benefit from the sponsorship. This partnership will provide the AHPA with a discount code to pass on to family, friends, and fans which will provide them with a 10% discount on Aqualyte products via the Aqualyte website.



Australian owned and made Aqualyte is ideal for high performance athletes such as the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos because of the low sugar, rapid absorption and scientifically balanced electrolyte replacement which makes it perfect for using in both a training and competition environment.



Ben Tarbox of Aqualyte commented: “Both national teams have been using Aqualyte as their rehydration solution for a number of years now, however it is great that we can formalise this through a sponsorship. Both teams are consistently at the forefront in their training and performance, and we are proud to be a part of this.



“In addition, our ability to provide direct support to the athletes through the players association is something that is really important to us. We are aware of the commitments that athletes are required to make in their endeavour to represent their country so it’s great that we can support this and to be able to contribute something back in addition to our sponsorship of Hockey Australia.”



Kookaburra and AHPA representative, Tyler Lovell said: “I can speak on behalf of the AHPA when I say that we are thrilled to have Aqualyte on board as a partner of not only our national teams through Hockey Australia, but also of our players’ association.



“The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos genuinely love Aqualyte and prefer it as our method of hydration, so to be able to formalise a partnership with Aqualyte that will benefit us both is really exciting.”



If you’re interested in trying Aqualyte out, you can buy online via the Aqualyte website and use the code: 'hockey' to receive the 10% AHPA discount.



Hockey Australia media release