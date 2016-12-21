Pravin Narain



THE Fiji hockey men's team has to raise $100,000 in the next three months to compete in the Hockey World League round two in Bangladesh.





The tournament will be next March 4-12.



Fiji Hockey Federation president Dr Robin Mitchell said they were looking at avenues to raise the money.



"We opted to send the men's team only as the women's team also qualified for the Malaysia tournament in two weeks time.



"They will now go to the Oceania Cup in Australia in October," he said.



"Funding has always been an issue at this time of the year.



"Looking at the budget, the airfares are pretty good thanks to Fiji Airways. We have looked at the estimated budget of $160,000.



"We have been in contact with the local organising committee and once we get information from there, then we can finalise the budget.



"We have several fundraising programs in progress and once we meet with the squad in the new year, we should have a more definite budget."



He said the team was expected to be named next month by coach Hector Smith.



"The commission has given us $F60,000 and the constitution requires that there should be a levy, so we have a working budget for that and looking at fundraising and some small competitions.



"There are three pools of eight teams taking part in round two and the top two teams from each pool goes automatically to the semi-finals of the World Cup."



The team leaves for Bangladesh on March 1.



The Fiji Times