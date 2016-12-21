by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Double champions Terengganu will be the team to beat in next season’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The east coast team have hired four foreigners in the quest to win their fourth straight double – the Premier Division title and overall crown – when the league starts on Jan 4.



Terengganu have retained defender Muhamad Irfan of Pakistan, penalty corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun of South Korea and forward Pablo Javier Trevison of Argentina. Pakistan midfielder Ahmad Shakeel Butt, who featured for Terengganu in 2015, has also been hired.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh has also signed national and Sapura forward Mohd Firhan Ashaari and midfielder B. Namasivayam from Maybank to beef up the team.



“We are still searching for two more foreigners. Our mission is to win the double again,” said Sarjit.



To prepare for the new season, Terengganu played a few friendly matches with the Inner Mongolian team from China recently in Kuala Terengganu. They will also compete in a quadrangular tournament at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium from Dec 23-27.



Besides Terengganu, the others in the eight-team Premier Division are Maybank, Tenaga Nasional, Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC), Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI), TNB-Thunderbolt and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).



