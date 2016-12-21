Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Junior hockey players from Punjab to get Rs 25 lakh each

The 16-member Indian Junior Hockey team has ten Punjabi players. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh each for ten members of Indian junior hockey team who hail from Punjab.



“These players have done Punjab proud by beating the best in the world. They have also taken on the mantle of their seniors who have brought laurels to the country by excelling in this game. We can rightly claim that Punjab’s legacy in hockey is secure,” he said.

The 16-member Indian team has ten Punjabis, namely Captain Harjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Pathak, Gurinder Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Simranjit Singh, Parvinder Singh and Gurjant Singh.

Hindustan Times

