



Scottish Hockey’s Club Accreditation Programme, sponsored by Arthur J Gallacher, has awarded its first three Gold Level Clubs, and awarded its latest at Silver Level.





Congratulations to Western Wildcats, Quasar Hockey Club and Greenock Morton who become our very first Gold Level Clubs, with these clubs now able to access all the benefits that Gold Level Accreditation offers. Congratulations also to East Kilbride who has been become a silver level club. Well done to all volunteers involved in completing the accreditation process for their clubs.



These clubs have worked tirelessly to fulfil all of the requirements of Silver and Gold Levels along with implementing the processes and governance into their club environments.



The Accreditation Programme is part of Scottish Hockey’s commitment to building stronger clubs through formalising the work that clubs may already do and ensures that succession planning, workforce development and strong governance are at the forefront of club development. The programme also ensure the clubs are safe, well organised, and efficient with a focus on membership growth and retention.



The next closing date for clubs to achieve accreditation is Monday 27th March 2017. If you want more information on the programme or anything to do with club development please contact your local Regional Development Manager.



Scottish Hockey Union media release