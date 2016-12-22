LAHORE: Punjab University won the 3rd All Pakistan HEC Inter University Women’s Hockey Championship scoring a hard earned 1-0 victory in the final against Lahore College for Women University at Johar Town Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday. In a thrilling final, which produced speedy moves by either sides, left winger Asra scored the golden goal for the winners.





As many as eight teams across the country participated in the event which was held under the aegis of Punjab University Women’s Sports Department. In the first semi final, Punjab University routed Karachi University 5-1 and in the second semi final Lahore College for Women University brushed aside Imperial University 3-1. Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary general Shahbaz Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed the match with keen interest. He also praised the standard of hockey demonstrated by both the finalists.



