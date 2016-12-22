By BRIAN YONGA





The 2016 Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League went against the form book as Strathmore University Gladiators overcame the huge odds staked against them to clinch the title.





The students dethroned two-time champions and favourites Butali Sugar Warriors 3-0 on post-match penalties to claim their third title.





Gladiators had beaten the 2013 champions Kenya Police in the semi-final enroute to the final. Police finished third while Greensharks settled for fourth place after losing 4-3 to the law enforcers in third place play-off.



In the women’s game, the status quo remained as Telkom Orange clinched a record 19th league title. They finished two points ahead of their archrivals Strathmore University Scorpions while newcomers Amira Sailors were placed third.



BEAT BIG CLUBS



In the second-tier men’s league, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) were crowned champions and secured promotion to next season’s top-flight league while second placed Wazalendo Youth declined promotion.



It’s Gladiators’ triumph over the big two clubs that lit up the season. The league was played in a pool format as the union sought to save time after the season started late. Strathmore, who were in Pool A finished second behind leaders Butali, who beat them 3-1 in the preliminary stage. In Pool B, Police finished ahead of Greensharks to book a date with Strathmore.



Strathmore scooped a double after defender Paul Omoreiba was voted the men’s player of the year in the Premier league. The defender struck the equaliser against Butali to send the contest to penalties.



Gladiators’ coach Meshack Senge said his charges are capable of repeating their heroics next season.



“We deserved to win the title. We beat the two best teams in the country. Our hard work and team spirit paid off,” said Senge.



“Next season Butali and Police would be baying for our blood, but if we remain consistent, we can defend our title,” he added.





Next season, the league will be reverted to the home and away format. Teams are expected to play more matches.



Bay Club and Western Jaguars were relegated to the second-tier men’s league after finishing bottom of their respective pools.



In the women’s game, last year’s first runner-up Sliders finished a distant fifth behind United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) who were fourth.



The women’s league was also tightly contested. Orange, coached by Jos Openda, who were used to winning comfortably in previous seasons, secured the title in their final match.





Scorpions’ captain Yvonne Karanja won the Player of the Year Award while USIU-A Spartans’ midfielder Rhoda Kuria was voted the Most Improved Player with Kevin Omondi winning the men’s award. Willis Okeyo (nine goals) and Orange’s Jackline Mwangi (15 goals) bagged the Golden Sticks Award in the men’s and women’s category.



KENYA FAILS TO SHINE



Focus now shifts to the Africa Cup of Club Championships set for City Park from January 7-15 next year.



Kenya will be represented by Orange, Sliders, Butali and Police. Orange have won the continental title eight times, Butali and Police will be looking for their maiden titles.



On the international front, the national teams failed to advance to the second round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers after they finished second at the World League One Series held in Accra Ghana from September 5-7 this year.



Daily Nation