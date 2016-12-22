



AH&BC Amsterdam have moved quickly to confirm Graham Reid as their new coach for the 2017/18 following Dirk Loots’ decision to step down at the end of this season.





The 52-year-old from Australian recently stepped down as the boss of the Kookaburras in the wake of the Rio Olympics.



Speaking about the appointment, Amsterdam’s top hockey board member Fons Fonteijn said Reid’s “personality and experience is rare”.



He was Australian head coach from 2014 to 2016, moving up from the assistant’s role for the World Cup success in the Hague. On the playing front, he won an Olympic silver medal in Barcelona in 1992.



He also played in the Netherlands with Amsterdam from 1992 to 1994, becoming Hoofdklasse champion. In addition, Reid will act as a “coach of coaches” with Amsterdam.



“He will work with trainers and coaches assist in talent identification, development and specialized training,” Fonteijn added.



“The aspirations and expectations of the club are high. We want Amsterdam playing with style and power.



“Graham Reid is the perfect man for this. As a coach, he brings an authority, knowledge, experience and commitment to vertical-play and he will have an important role in the club."



Reid will also work with Dutch national coach Max Caldas as part of the oranje set-up on an assistant basis.



Euro Hockey League media release