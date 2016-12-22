BANGKOK: India's junior women's team went down to Japan 2-4 via shoot-out in the semi-final match at the 4th Women's U-18 Asia Cup today.





The two teams were locked at 1-1 after full time. India had a fantastic start to the game, scoring in the 5th minute after some brilliant interplay in their midfield. A deft cross from the right was met by Lalremsiami who reverse hit the ball into the goal to give India the lead.



From there on Japan slowly inched their way back into the game, building up play patiently. The Indian eves remained aggressive on the counter and played with speed to constantly blunt the Japanese attack, creating a few chances for themselves as well. The two teams went into the break with India leading 1-0.



In the second half, both teams settled into a slower pace, as the Indian eves controlled the possession, winning PCs while looking to penetrate into the Japanese defence.



They held solid at the back though, not letting Japan get a look in. However, Japan equalised in the 62nd minute via Tamura Ayana to send the game into a shootout.



Both teams scored off their first two attempts, before missing from the third. India missed their fourth attempt as Japan's final shooter converted the chance successfully. India went down 2-4 against Japan in the shoot-out.



The Times of India