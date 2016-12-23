

Dan Fox in action for GB at HWL2015



Dan Fox, the England and Great Britain defender has announced his retirement from international hockey. The double Olympian calls time on an international career that spanned just over seven years and saw Fox captain his country many times as well as competing in a number of prestigious world tournaments.





“Playing hockey for England and Great Britain has been a lifelong dream come true.” said Fox. “My proudest moment was representing Great Britain at the London Olympic Games and scoring in the first game against Argentina; I'll never forget the atmosphere.”



Fox came relatively late to the international fold, making his debut in 2009 but over the course of his career he forged a reputation as a top class defender and a fearless penalty corner runner who was arguably the best in the world. He was a popular and well-respected member of the squad whose sense of humour and good nature ensured he was liked by all inside and outside the group.



Head Coach Bobby Crutchley paid tribute to the Holcombe defender saying, “Where do you start with Foxy? He came out of left field at a time when not many did that. He brought a lot of tenacity and the ability to progress quickly. His improvement was rapid and his effort and endeavour was admirable. That showed in the amount of times we picked him.



“He was great for us on the field but his ability to unify any group and his leadership qualities were right up there. He brought a lot to the party as a player, as a leader and as someone the rest of the squad wanted to be around off the field. In team sports those qualities are so important and Dan has them in abundance.



“We will miss him a lot; I’m really pleased and proud to have worked with him. I wish him a lot of success in his post international career.”



Fox lined up for England 101 times and for Great Britain 63 times. He scored two goals for England and one goal for Great Britain, that memorable strike in the opening game of London 2012 against Argentina.



Fox has also stepped in to captain the side in the absence of regular skipper Barry Middleton.



Over the course of his career, he competed in almost 20 international tournaments including the World Cup in 2014, the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and of course the Olympics twice, in 2012 and 2016.



He collected a number of medals including a Champions Trophy silver in 2010, a World League silver in 2010 and Commonwealth Games bronze.



Fox told Great Britain Hockey, “To all the British supporters, my team mates, my friends and especially to my family that have supported me and believed in me along the way; thank you. And thank you to England and Great Britain Hockey, UK Sport and all The National Lottery players that have made it all possible.



“I look forward to continuing my playing career at Holcombe Hockey Club, to an exciting new role as Director of Hockey at Charterhouse School, to coaching at Guildford Hockey Club and working with England Hockey to help develop this wonderful sport.”



Everyone at Great Britain Hockey would like to thank Dan for his immense contribution over his international career and wish him luck for the future.



England Hockey Board Media release