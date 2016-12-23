

Alastair Brogdon



Alastair Brogdon, the England and Great Britain forward has announced his retirement from international hockey. The former Wimbledon star has brought the curtain down on a long and distinguished international career which began back in 2009 when he made his debut against Australia.





Brogdon, who won 149 combined caps (107 England Caps and 42 Great Britain caps) and scored 23 goals, is currently playing his club hockey in the Netherlands for Rotterdam after leading Wimbledon to back to back titles in England before that.



The 29–year-old told Great Britain Hockey, “I'm proud to have represented my country since 2009 and there have been many memorable moments during that period. Most notably winning bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and winning Gold at the 2009 Europeans in my first international tournament.



“International hockey has also allowed me to experience many different places and cultures across the world, seeing the positive impact hockey has on these people whether they are from India, South Africa, Brazil, Great Britain or anywhere else. I feel very privileged to have been given that opportunity.”



Head Coach Bobby Crutchley paid homage to the retiring forward, “Having picked him up as a junior player when I was involved in the U21s I’ve seen Broggy progress from being a very shy but talented player to someone who is highly impactful and effective internationally. He has an incredible engine and his work rate is phenomenal. His speed on the ball made him very dangerous against any defence but what was really nice is how much he came out of his shell to become a strong figure in the group.



“He developed into a core player and deserved all the caps he got. He was never one to shout or scream and tell anyone how much he was putting in but it was obvious to anyone who watched him how hard he worked and that showed in what a key player he became. Like all the retiring players we’ll miss him and I hope Holland sees the best of him.”



Brogdon’s first international tournament was the 2009 European Championships in which England took home the gold medal. Brogdon featured in numerous tournaments thereafter, including the 2010 Champions Trophy where he collected a silver medal, the 2014 Commonwealth Games where he won bronze and the 2014 World Cup. He was selected for the Rio Olympics but his tournament was cruelly cut short after one game due to injury.



“I made the decision going into the Olympics that it would most probably be my last international tournament as I'd already signed a contract with HC Rotterdam for the coming seasons and I would be moving to live with my girlfriend Lexi in Amsterdam.” said Brogdon.



“Whilst I'm sure I'll miss the international competition in the short term, I still have the challenge of achieving success with my new club in the Netherlands and also that of starting a career away from the hockey pitch.



“I'd also like to thank everyone from when I first started playing hockey all the way through to the wider team at international level for their support and I wish the squad and British hockey as a whole more success in the future.”



Everyone at Great Britain would like to congratulate Alastair on a superb international career and wish him great success for the future.



England Hockey Board Media release