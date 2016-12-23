MHL to feature 17 teams in two divisions next season
by S. Ramaguru
KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 17 teams will compete in next year’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).
It’s an increase of three teams as only 14 took part in the two-division league last season.
The top-flight Premier Division will feature eight sides since its introduction in 2009. Previously, only six teams competed each year.
Five regulars – double champions Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC), Maybank, Tenaga Nasional and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) will be joined by the three newly-promoted teams – TNB Thunderbolt, SSTMI and UiTM-KPT – for the new season on Jan 6.
The Division One will have nine teams, one more than last season.
The two new sides are Police and Johor. Teams making a return include Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), Terengganu Juniors and RMAF Rajawali.
Yesterday was the closing date for all entries.
Said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions manager Brian Fernandez: “All the teams have submitted their team lists.
“But there are some who have yet to get their players’ signatures. The teams must get everything ready at the team managers’ meeting on Dec 29.”
The Star of Malaysia