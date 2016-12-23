by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 17 teams will compete in next year’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





It’s an increase of three teams as only 14 took part in the two-division league last season.



The top-flight Premier Division will feature eight sides since its introduction in 2009. Previously, only six teams competed each year.



Five regulars – double champions Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC), Maybank, Tenaga Nasional and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) will be joined by the three newly-promoted teams – TNB Thunderbolt, SSTMI and UiTM-KPT – for the new season on Jan 6.



The Division One will have nine teams, one more than last season.



The two new sides are Police and Johor. Teams making a return include Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), Terengganu Juniors and RMAF Rajawali.



Yesterday was the closing date for all entries.



Said Malaysian Hockey Confe­deration (MHC) competitions manager Brian Fernandez: “All the teams have submitted their team lists.



“But there are some who have yet to get their players’ signatures. The teams must get every­thing ready at the team managers’ meeting on Dec 29.”



