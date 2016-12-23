By Jugjet Singh



THE MALAYSIAN Under-18 girls ended fifth in the Fourth Asia Cup in Bangkok yesterday when they hammered Thailand 8-0.





The star of the day was Nurzafirah Aziz who scored four goals (23rd, 25th, 57th, 66th) while the other goals were scored by Qasidah Najwa (seventh), Nursyuhada Suhaimi (45th), Nur Adirana Nawawi(52nd), and Nuramirah Shakira (63rd).



Malaysia, in Group A, only lost to India 3-1 while they drew with China 2-2 and hammered Taiwan 7-1 but failed to advance to the semi-finals.



Malaysia will host the Sea Games next year where four gold medals are at stake, and the women are expected to deliver both in the field and indoor events while the men are sure bets for both golds as well.



