Team GB hockey stars are top of the tree as they pose for Sportsmail's Christmas picture

Published on Saturday, 24 December 2016 10:00 | Hits: 82
By Jonathan Spencer


1) Joie Leigh, midfielder, 2) Nicola White, forward, 3) Hollie Webb, defender, 4) Georgie Twigg, midfielder, 5) Shona McCallin, midfielder, 6) Lily Owsley, forward, 7) Alex Danson, forward, 8) Giselle Ainsley, defender, 9) Maddie Hinch, goalkeeper, 10) Crista Cullen, defender

Team GB's hockey heroines winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics this summer was one of the year's sporting highlights.



Danny Kerry's team beat Holland in the final in nail-biting fashion, winning 2-0 on a penalty shootout. And since that famous day, the team have been given much-deserved recognition and were nominated for the Team of the Year award at the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

And 10 of our victorious team took time out from the ceremony to pose for Sportsmail's Christmas picture.

Daily Mail

