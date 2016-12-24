Shaheed Devji





Canada's women compete at the 2016 Masters World Cup in Australia



The FIH (International Hockey Federation) and IMHA (International Masters Hockey Association) have now confirmed the location for the 2018 Masters World Cup: Terrassas Hockey Club, which is 35 km northwest of Barcelona, Spain from July 27 to August 5, 2018.





Field Hockey Canada (FHC) has had over 90 players respond with expression-of-interest to join Canada Masters Hockey teams for the event. The expectation is that there may be three men’s teams (o-45 years, o-50 and o-55) and two women’s teams. We encourage you to forward this information to other players who may wish to join this event and the contact information:



For Men,

For Women,



The estimated cost of this Masters World Cup tour (to include hotel, registration, uniform, turf costs, team gifts and coaching) will be $1600-$2000, depending upon what accommodation we are able to secure.



In addition, there will be the additional cost to include your air fare, transport to-from airport and game venue plus incidental meal costs, estimated between $1800-$2600. Air fare cost will vary from $1300 from Western Canada to $800 from Eastern provinces.



Individual overall event cost will be between $3,200 – $4,500.



Our estimated budget forecast is attached below and will be updated as time moves toward the event.



Players will need to confirm interest by April 2017, with the following schedule of payments:



25% by July 1, 2017 – $500

50% by Oct. 1, 2017 – $1000

75% by Jan. 1, 2018 – $1500

Balance Apr.1, 2018 – $2000.



For those of you in the Vancouver Lower Mainland:



We have reserved a 3-hour booking at Eric Hamber turf field for a Masters drop-in player event on Family Weekend, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 (1 – 4 PM). We would like to encourage as many of you as possible to join this event and show your support for Masters field hockey.



