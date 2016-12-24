

Dan Shingles in action for England NOW Pensions against Scotland



England and Great Britain defender Dan Shingles has announced his retirement from international hockey. The defender - who won 70 combined international caps - has taken the decision to concentrate on other challenges away from the international hockey scene.





"Representing Great Britain and England over the past four years has been an honour and an absolute privilege. I will look back at my time on the centralised programme with many fond and irreplaceable memories but I feel the time is right for me to retire from international hockey," Shingles told Great Britain Hockey.



The tough tackling defender who could ply his trade in a variety of positions came late to the international scene, making his debut in 2012 at the Champions Trophy after catching the eye domestically for Southgate. Shingles, who is also a talented footballer, represented England and Great Britain with typical tenacity and bravery, often putting his body on the line for the cause.



Whilst he was a consistent performer whenever he pulled on the shirt, many will remember a string of excellent performances from the No20 at the World Cup in 2014 where he kept some of the best attackers in the world quiet as England advanced to the semi-finals. The Reading star also travelled to Rio for the 2016 Olympic Games where he was one of the reserves.



"In all honesty I never believed I would be an international hockey player, it simply wasn't on my radar. Having played very little junior hockey and no junior international representation, gaining even one cap was a massive achievement for me. To go to an Olympic Games was beyond my wildest dreams so going to Rio and being part of that squad is something I will always be immensely proud and humbled to be a part of." Shingles added.



“Dan came late into the international scene, but his work ethic and his ability to learn and improve really stood out and he became a very effective international player.” said Head Coach Bobby Crutchley.



“He’s a very tenacious defender and very willing to put his body on the line and do what needs to be done for the good of the team. He did that numerous times.



“It really summed up the type of person he was when he was named in the reserves for Rio. He was still integral to the group and really showed support for the team. It really highlighted what a team player he is. His leadership even though he didn’t play was invaluable and he’s is rightly extremely well thought of in the group.” Crutchley added.



Shingles was capped 53 times for England and 17 times for Great Britain and scored a goal for each during his career.



"I would like to thank all the coaches and staff that I have worked with throughout my career for helping me be the player and the person that I am today. I'd also like to wish Bobby, all the staff and the lads all the best for the Tokyo cycle. I have complete confidence that the group has the strength and talent to achieve great things" said Shingles.



"Since the Rio games I have taken a role as Head of Hockey at St George's College, Weybridge. My wife Emma has also recently given birth to our son George. No doubt fatherhood will provide challenges equally as tough as those faced by international athletes! I hope to be involved in some way with Great Britain and England hockey in the future and will of course be avidly supporting and following both men's and women's squads in the coming years."



Everyone at Great Britain Hockey would like to congratulate Dan on a superb international career and wish him great success for the future.



England Hockey Board Media release