

Simon Mantell in Rio



Simon Mantell has this week made public his decision to retire from international hockey. The Wimbledon striker who made his debut in 2005 has brought to a close a long and storied career that has spanned over a decade and seen him collect multiple caps and multiple medals on the way.





"I found the final decision to retire very hard, especially given our disappointing result in Rio. But I feel it is the right time to step away.” Mantell told Great Britain Hockey.



“I'll forever be grateful for the experiences I've had and people I've met through hockey. Life has changed somewhat in the last few months with the arrival of a baby daughter and the search for employment away from the hockey pitch, but I'm looking forward to spending time with my family and having time to focus on work and club hockey.”



Mantell, an intelligent forward with a keen eye for goal has played 212 times for his country (139 England Caps and 73 Great Britain caps) and scored 62 times.



“Si has played for a long time and you couldn’t ask for a better guy to have in your team.” said Head Coach Bobby Crutchley.



“His positivity was infectious and he had a long career with a lot of highs but he had some lows too. He had some difficult injuries including 12 months out with concussion yet he still kept positive, came fighting back and played some of his best hockey right at the end. That’s a real credit to him as a person. I admire him as a hockey player but even more as a person.



“His ability to unite a team by being so positive and his ability on the field really shone through. He worked so hard you could never question his work rate and ability and he is someone the group will miss a great deal.”



Mantell featured in the 2006 Commonwealth Games and World Cups as well as the 2008 Olympics but it was in the 2009 EuroHockey Championships that he collected his first gold medal as England were crowned champions. Since then he has played in all the major tournaments including a second World Cup in 2014, two Commonwealth Games, (he picked up a bronze medal in 2014) and a second Olympic Games in 2016 when he replaced the injured Alastair Brogdon after the first game.



“I would like to say a massive thank you to the many people who have helped me achieve my dream of playing international hockey and supported me through my career including my parents, brother, wife, numerous coaches, support staff, friends and team mates.” said Mantell.



“I feel very lucky that I was part of the first generation of full time professional hockey players in this country and feel proud of the progress we have made over the past decade. I hope that we have helped provide a great platform for the next generation of young, talented hockey players to build on and deliver a successful future for the sport in this country.”



All at Great Britain Hockey wish Simon well in the future and thank him for his immense contribution over the years.



England Hockey Board Media release