s2h team







Genuine voices are being raised, and heard, towards immortalizing the legacy of four-time Olympian Leslie Claudius, whose birth anniversary was observed the other day.





Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Derek O'Brien unveiled bust size statue of the late legend at Park Street a couple of days back, and then tweeted being 'humbled' to get the honour of doing so.



Derek O'Brien is a well know quiz master too.



Leslie Claudius, a Junior India football international, was born in Kolkata and worked in the Kolkata Customs.



Starting from 1948 he played four Olympics and won three gold and a silver.



A singer and entertainer off the field, he is a gentleman to the core and was involved in the promotion of hockey in various capacities.



Bengalis and India in general owe much to the famous Right-half for its post Independence hockey glory.



Recently, a group of Kolkata based Leslie fans met Mamta Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal.



Nand Kishor Rai, who was part of the team, observes: "First time I realised how simple and gracious our she (Chief Minister) is. We submitted a letter on behalf of Calcutta Customs Club and demanded Maidan Metro Station may be re-named after icon of the Calcutta Customs Club Late Padamashri Leslie Walter Claudius.



"She immediately called Shri Alapan Bandopadhyay, IAS and told him to do the needful. Didi called Shri Boby Hakim, Minister and told him to install a statue of Claudius Sahab at Mother Museum, New Town".



"She also called Shri Aroop Biswas, Minister in-Charge of Sports, West Bengal, and told him to felicitate the nine Indian Junior World Cup Hockey Champion Players who have come to participate in 121st Beighton Cup Hockey Tournament, Kolkata".



Stick2Hockey.com