Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Dinanath boys go down fighting in semis against Bhopal IPS School

Published on Saturday, 24 December 2016 10:00 | Hits: 80
View Comments

Suhas Nayse

NAGPUR: IPS School, Bhopal will take on Guru Krishan Public School, Rajasthan in the final of the All India Inter-School U-17 Hockey Championship on Saturday.



The four-day tournament is being organized by National Council for Sports and Youth Development, New Delhi at Nagar Parishad School ground, Kalmeshwar.
In the semi-finals played on Friday, IPS School, Bhopal rallied back strongly to edge out a fighting Dinanath High School, Nagpur 3-2. Dinanath's Nilesh Kathoute provided an early lead to his side by scoring a goal in the 11th minute. However, Bhopal team bounced back splendidly to shatter the hopes of Dinanath boys.

Ravi Panche, Jubair Khan and Naresh Rathi struck a goal each for Bhopal. Dinanath's second goal was scored by Mohit Kathoute.

Dinanath High School had couple of very good chances of scoring an equalizer in the last few minutes in the match but poor finishing and some solid defence by the Bhopal boys undid their efforts.

In another exciting semis, Guru Krishan Public School squeezed past Rani Rasmoni School, Kolkata 1-0. Amanjot Singh hammered the match-winning goal in the 31st minute. Amanjot and other forwards of Guru Krishan Public School could have increased the margin but failed to do so.

Olympian Ashok Kumar, son of legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand, will be the chief guest of the prize distribution function.

Dr Suryaprakash Yadav, president, National Council for Sports and Youth Development, New Delhi, will preside over.

RESULTS

League Round: Vellamal Vidyashram, Chennai 4 (Siresh 12th, Naved Basha 29th, PS Sunil 41st, 42nd) bt SJS, Panipat 1 (Ritik 21st); Dinanath High School, Nagpur 3 (Nilesh Kathoute 9th, Mohit Kathote 62nd, Archit Thakur 66th) bt St Andrew's School, Agra 2 (Farman 55th, Manish Prajapati 70th).

Semifinals: IPS, Bhopal 3 (Ravi Panche 32nd, Jubair Khan 41st, Naresh Rathi 63rd) bt Dinanath High School, Nagpur 2 (Nilesh Kathoute 11th, Mohit Kathoute 63rd); Guru Krishan Senior Secondary School, Rajasthan 1 (Amanjot Singh 31st) bt Rani Rasmoni School, Kolkata 0.

The Times of India

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.