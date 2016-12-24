Suhas Nayse



NAGPUR: IPS School, Bhopal will take on Guru Krishan Public School, Rajasthan in the final of the All India Inter-School U-17 Hockey Championship on Saturday.





The four-day tournament is being organized by National Council for Sports and Youth Development, New Delhi at Nagar Parishad School ground, Kalmeshwar.

In the semi-finals played on Friday, IPS School, Bhopal rallied back strongly to edge out a fighting Dinanath High School, Nagpur 3-2. Dinanath's Nilesh Kathoute provided an early lead to his side by scoring a goal in the 11th minute. However, Bhopal team bounced back splendidly to shatter the hopes of Dinanath boys.



Ravi Panche, Jubair Khan and Naresh Rathi struck a goal each for Bhopal. Dinanath's second goal was scored by Mohit Kathoute.



Dinanath High School had couple of very good chances of scoring an equalizer in the last few minutes in the match but poor finishing and some solid defence by the Bhopal boys undid their efforts.



In another exciting semis, Guru Krishan Public School squeezed past Rani Rasmoni School, Kolkata 1-0. Amanjot Singh hammered the match-winning goal in the 31st minute. Amanjot and other forwards of Guru Krishan Public School could have increased the margin but failed to do so.



Olympian Ashok Kumar, son of legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand, will be the chief guest of the prize distribution function.



Dr Suryaprakash Yadav, president, National Council for Sports and Youth Development, New Delhi, will preside over.



RESULTS



League Round: Vellamal Vidyashram, Chennai 4 (Siresh 12th, Naved Basha 29th, PS Sunil 41st, 42nd) bt SJS, Panipat 1 (Ritik 21st); Dinanath High School, Nagpur 3 (Nilesh Kathoute 9th, Mohit Kathote 62nd, Archit Thakur 66th) bt St Andrew's School, Agra 2 (Farman 55th, Manish Prajapati 70th).



Semifinals: IPS, Bhopal 3 (Ravi Panche 32nd, Jubair Khan 41st, Naresh Rathi 63rd) bt Dinanath High School, Nagpur 2 (Nilesh Kathoute 11th, Mohit Kathoute 63rd); Guru Krishan Senior Secondary School, Rajasthan 1 (Amanjot Singh 31st) bt Rani Rasmoni School, Kolkata 0.



