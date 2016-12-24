

LAHORE (Daily Dunya) – PIA, Army and Wapda have won their opening matches in National Hockey Championship at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday.





The championship was inaugurated by Punjab Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada whereas Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Senior and a great number of former hockey Olympians and game lovers were also present on the occasion.



The first match was played between Wapda and SSGC which was won by Wapda by 2-1.



On the other hand, Sui Northern Gas team was routed by Army team by 2-1 whereas PIA team clinched the victory against Navy by 3-1.



