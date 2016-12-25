



The Pan American Hockey Federation is the governing body for the Pan Americas in the international Olympic sport of field & indoor hockey and is one of 5 Continental Federations that report to and are funded by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





We are seeking an experienced, dynamic person, passionate about field hockey and its’ development in the Pan Americas, and ready to take on the challenge of strategically growing the programming and resources of Pan American Hockey Association as its Social Media Coordinator.



Reporting to the Media & Communications Panel Chairperson, the Social Media Coordinator is responsible and accountable for the ensuring all forms of social media (facebook, twitter, instagram and day-to-day management of these tools in accordance with PAHF’s mission, goals and policies).



Responsibilities:



· development of the Social Media Strategy, communicating it to those authorized to post on PAHF social media platforms (e.g. PAHF Communications Officers during competitions) and verifying that it is applied correctly;



· regularly posting on the PAHF social media platforms (currently Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram) and monitoring other social media channels to find stories (related to Pan American hockey) worth reposting or supporting.



Knowledge and Experience Requirements:



Working knowledge of English and Spanish required for the Social Media Coordinator position (note that “working knowledge” does not mean “bilingual” but the ability to send tweets and post on Facebook in both languages);



Previous experience working with PAHF Communications is an asset;



This is a one-year part-time position contract that will receive a monthly honorarium of $500 US.



Qualified candidates can submit their letter of interest and their resume in confidence to the Search Committee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by January 6, 2017.



We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Anticipated start date is February 1, 2017.



Pan American Hockey Federaion media release