



Shane MacLeod has included six players from the Belgian Under-21 panel that reached the final of the Junior World Cup for his first panel of 2017, a trip to South Africa.





The 24-man squad includes KHC Dragons Loic van Dorean who was named goalkeeper of the tournament in Lucknow along with Oree keeper Arnaud Flamand. They are the two keepers included with Vincent Vanasch and Jeremy Gucassoff unavailable for personal reasons.



Racing Club de Bruxelles’ Augustin Meurmans, Royal Leopold’s Nicolas Poncelet, Daring’s Victor Wegnez, Waterloo Ducks’ Antoine Kina and Beerschot’s Arthur de Sloover are the other five looking to make their mark.



Otherwise, there are 11 of the Olympic silver medal winning side while Herakles’ Nicolas de Kerpel is the one absolute newcomer while Amaury Keusters makes a comeback.



There are plenty of players set for the EHL KO16 including Dragons’ Thomas Briels, Alexander Hendrickx and Florent van Aubel along with Racing’s Tom Boon, Cedric Charlier and Simon Gougnard all included.



They will play friendly games against the Netherlands and Ireland during this tour.



For France, Racing Club de France quartet Jean-Laurent Kieffer, Simon Martin-Brisac, Christophe Peters-Deutz and Corentin Saunier have all been called into their training panel that runs from December 27 to 30 at INSEP. Saint Germain have Guillaume Deront, Hugo Genestet, Francois Goyet and Blaise Rogeau all involved.



Euro Hockey League media release