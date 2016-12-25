Kolkata: Indian Oil, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and ONGC joined Bharat Petroleum in the semifinals in the 121st All India Beighton Cup hockey tournament here today.





Bharat Petroleum will take on PNB, while ONGC will lock horns with Indian Oil on Monday.



ONGC, which has five junior World Cup winning team players, came through after a seven-goal thriller in a Group C encounter against Punjab & Sind Bank.



Simranjeet Singh, Ajay Yadav, Diwakar Ram and Jasbir Singh scored for the winners, while Sarvanjit Singh netted a brace with Gaganpreet Singh scoring one for Punjab & Sind Bank to end the tie at 4-3.



In a Group D game, PNB sealed their place in the last-four by thrashing CAG Delhi 5-1. Gagandeep Singh scored twice with Gurjinder Singh, Sumit Toppo and Shamsher also getting on the scoresheet.



Indian Oil win



In Group B, Indian Oil blanked Army XI 3-0 with Roshan Minz, Vikas Sharma and Deepak Thakur getting the goals.



The Tribune