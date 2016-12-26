PRAVIN NARAIN



THE Fiji men's hockey team will be named next month for the Hockey World League Round two in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





The tournament will be played from March 4-12 next year.



The Hector Smith-coached side will play Canada, Egypt, Oman, Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka and Ghana.



Meanwhile, Fiji women's team has withdrawn from competing in the Hockey World League Round two in Malaysia next month.



The side will compete in the Oceania competition in October next year.



The Fiji Times