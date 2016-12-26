Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

January naming for men's hockey team to India

Published on Monday, 26 December 2016 10:00 | Hits: 46
View Comments

PRAVIN NARAIN

THE Fiji men's hockey team will be named next month for the Hockey World League Round two in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



The tournament will be played from March 4-12 next year.

The Hector Smith-coached side will play Canada, Egypt, Oman, Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka and Ghana.

Meanwhile, Fiji women's team has withdrawn from competing in the Hockey World League Round two in Malaysia next month.

The side will compete in the Oceania competition in October next year.

The Fiji Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.