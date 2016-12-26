LAHORE: On the third day of the 63rd National Hockey Championships at National Hockey Stadium here Sunday, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) defeated Higher Education Commission (HEC) 3-0, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 3-0 and National Bank of Pakistan defeated Pakistan Television 5-0





SNGPL sail past HEC: The newly raised SNGPL met Higher Education Commission side which was recently assembled from players of various universities. HEC fought well in the first quarter and were unlucky to be deprived of a penalty stroke in the first minute as their forward was felled by the SSGC goal keeper in the circle. In the second quarter, HEC wasted two penalty corners. Nevertheless, the SNGPL, coached by former Pakistan captain Usman Sheikh, looked more threatening and scored two goals. In the 22nd minute, Mohammad Daud slotted in after a good raid from the left side. Another left side move saw Asfand Khan flicking the ball into the net off a rebound after the HEC goalkeeper had superbly saved Sohail Anjum's attempt. Though, SNGPL increased the tally by only one goal in the second half, they controlled the proceedings almost throughout and repeatedly entered the opposition's circle. The third goal was the best of the day. Speedy Ali Raza after a defence splitting run slipped the ball to Aleem who sounded the board from the top of the circle.



SSGC brush aside PAF 3-0: PAF proved no match to the SSGC who held the upper hand over large periods of time. It was only in small patches that PAF managed to compete on equal terms against their more skillful opponents. SSGC wasted all the seven penalty corners that came their way. PAF had two such chances. Interestingly, all the three goals were scored in a three minute spell. In the 18th minute, Pakistan's current international Rizwan Junior's flick from the right side of circle went in via a defender's stick. Next two minutes saw a brace by young Naveed Alam, who appeared for Pakistan under-18 in the Boys Asia Cup a couple of months back. His first goal was created by country's star forward Ali Shan who went past a couple of defenders before passing the ball to Naveed who made no mistake. Naveed was again at the right spot to avail the opportunity resulting from a good interplay between Adeel and Taufeeq.



National Bank trounced PTV 5-0: Loaded with eight members of Pakistan under-21 team, it was a clinical performance by the National Bank of Pakistan. They moved ahead like a well oiled machine with great coordination and entered the PTV circle almost at will. Coached by Tahir Zaman, the head coach of Pakistan under-21 squad, the NBP, after the first two matches, appeared to be strong contenders for the title. Credit goes to the PTV custodian Sajid Abbas who foiled several field goal attempts. Four of the NBP goals came via penalty corners.



The bankers applied pressure from the word go. The goal which was always coming arrived through the first PC in the 12th minute. Skipper Atiq Arshad's fast push found the left side of the board. The second was scored off the second PC when Mubashar Ali flicked high to net minder's left. NBP's delightful moves continued and they scored regularly. The fifth PC saw a goal through a variation. Tauseeq Arshad joined his brother Atiq on the score sheet. Two were added in the last quarter. In the 47th minute, Arslan Qadir took advantage of a dreadful defensive blunder and netted with a ferocious hit; only field goal of the game. Mubashar Ali completed the scoreline on the sixth PC with his second of the day. His forceful and angular push beat the custodian all ends up.



PTV had very few penetrations into the NBP circle, hardly made a serious attempt on the goal and obtained no penalty corner.



Matches for today:



National Bank vs Police

Railways vs Navy

Port Qasim Authority vs PIA



