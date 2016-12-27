LAHORE: In the pool matches of the 63rd National Hockey Championships at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday, National Bank of Pakistan defeated Pakistan Police 6-1, Port Qasim Authority defeated PTV 3-2, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Railways drew 2-2.





Railways’ impressive fight back in 2-2 draw: Railways were playing their first match on the fourth day of the national championships. The youngsters were against a relatively more experienced Navy captained by Mohammad Rashid, Pakistan’s current star. Railways sprinted off the blocks and Mohammad Imran had a wonderful opportunity in the very first minute but he misfired. Navy didn’t waste their first chance which came in the shape of the penalty corner. Amjad Khan, Pakistan under 18’s first choice drag flicker during their campaign at the Boys’ Asia Cup two months back, beautifully converted the set piece. Before the end of the first quarter, the sailors were two goals ahead. Akbar Ali waltzed past two defenders to score a wonderful goal. Undeterred, the Railway boys came out strongly in the second quarter and had several good opportunities in the first seven minutes including three PCs which were not availed. However, the best chance again fell to Imran, who pushed out standing all alone close to the goal. Rest of the second quarter was equally fought out and so were the next 15 minutes.



Two goals up at the start of the last quarter, Navy appeared to be sailing home comfortably. Within two minutes, a long hit into Navy’s circle was expertly flicked in by Zaheer Hussain standing close to the goal. Railways were back in the game and they earnestly looked for an equaliser. Up and down game ensued with the Railway youngsters looking more dangerous. After squandering two more PCs, Mateen finally made it 2-2 at their sixth and last PC with a well placed flat push. With four minutes left, Navy went all out in attack but it stayed even at the end of the 60 minutes. It was the first drawn match of these championships.



Ali Aziz’s hat trick in PQA’s 3-2 win over PTV: There was late drama in the second match as well. Port Qasim Authority were 3-0 ahead with six minutes to go. Two goals came off successive penalty corners and it was 3-2 in the 58th minute. PQA managed to see off the last two minutes. Ali Aziz, one of six under 18 internationals in the PQA squad was their hero, scoring all the three goals. It was an open game with both the sides adopting offensive approach. PQA’s raids looked more threatening. They opened the scoring with the first PC in the 6th minute. The initial flick had been well stopped by the net minder Mohammad Sajid but Ali Aziz pounced upon the rebound to make it 1-0.



After an entertaining long duel, Ali Aziz scored in the 23rd minute, this time a field goal. The ball was well fed to him from the left and he sounded the board form the top of the circle. In the third quarter, there were a number of scoring opportunities for the two sides including several penalty corners but goal eluded them. Five minutes into the last quarter, PQA made it 3-0 through their fourth PC. The ball was passed around the circle for sometime before Ali Aziz dived to complete his excellent hat trick. PTV displayed character and fought back manfully. First, Mohammad Iftikhar netted with a well placed push and then in the 58th minute, Essa Khan’s high flick into the top of the net made it 2-3. Poetic justice prevailed as PQA were the better side on the day.



National Bank outplay Police 6-1: After two exciting fixtures, the last game of the day turned out to be a mismatch. NBP, the most impressive side in the event, showed no mercy to Police. They won 6-1. Abu Bakr, Pakistan under-21’s drag flicker, had a hat trick. First quarter was all NBP, who exerted tremendous pressure. After Abu Bakr had opened the account, Arslan Qadir doubled the lead with an open play goal. Police did better in the second quarter and had a PC as well as a couple of half chances but NBP continued to hold the upper hand. Mubashar Ali converted their fourth PC with an unstoppable push to the top of net’s left corner. It was 3-0 at the half time. For Police, who had the services of old timer Mohammad Shabbir, 2004 Olympian, the best moments came in the third quarter which also saw their only goal. Powerfully built Waseem’s forceful push on the fourth PC went into the goal off net minder Mazhar Abbas’ pads. Sharjeel, who was cops’ best forward, also made two excellent goal line stick saves off NBP’s penalty corners. In the last quarter, the NBP rediscovered their scoring touch and added three more. Abu Bakr converted two more PCs to complete his hat trick while the last was netted by Bilal Qadir off a swift turn over.



The Daily Times