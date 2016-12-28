Dismal show in international matches highlights hockey season



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Captain Orange Telecom Tracy Karanja (centre) lead her team mates to receive the 2016 Champion's Ladie's KPL Hockey Trophy at City Park Stadium onSunday, Dec 4, 2016. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]



This was not the best of years for Kenya hockey teams as former continental giants flopped in their international mission.





The men and women’s national teams could not deliver when it mattered most and were forced to play second fiddle to Ghana in the only international assignment they took part in this year.



The task at hand was the International Hockey Federation World League One in Accra, Ghana in September. The domino effect of uncertainties, financial constraints, poor preparation and team selection brought Kenya on her knees as both teams lost to their hosts, bowing out of the World League series in shame.



They all lost by a solitary goal to Ghana in the round-robin matches played at Theodosia Okoh Stadium.



The Kenya Hockey Union’s (KHU) failure to motivate national teams saw many experienced players opt out of the team citing work commitments. The worst hit was men’s team, which missed the services of seasoned Butali Sugar Warriors trio of Frank Wanangwe, Kenneth Nyongesa, and Barnabas Odhiambo, among others.



The women’s squad was not spared either as players ditched the team at an alarming rate. After Margaret Rotich left last year to build her career in athletics, forward Pauline Naise followed suit as she shifted her allegiance to football. Well, her decision was not in vain as she received a call-up to national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets. Naise’s success was also evident in her new venture as Kakamega High School’s fitness coach when the school won the East Africa secondary schools rugby 15s title.



But perhaps the most shocking was the departure of talented and dedicated former national and Telkom Orange captain Betsy Ommala, who put her passion for hockey aside to pursue other interests in the United Kingdom.



Ommala is remembered for her exemplary leadership skills both at club and national levels. She led the national team to victory in the 2014 World League One, where she was named the Most Valuable Player.



The dismal show has seen Kenya drop in FIH world rankings. The women team is ranked 40th in the 72-team standings, which is 12 places below Ghana and 27 slots lower than South Africa, who are Africa’s top ranked side. The men are ranked 38th, one place above Ghana and 23 below South Africa.



Locally, Orange extended their dominance in the women’s league after they won their 19th title. The league was too close to call as Strathmore University’s Scorpions and debutantes Amira Sailors gave Orange a run for their money.



The Scorpions finished second, while Amira were third, pushing last season’s first runner-up Sliders to fifth.



Despite the league going down to the wire, where the winner was not known until the final day of the season, Orange coach Jos Openda said the competition was still low.



“We have won the title 19 times and no club has come out to wrestle the trophy from us. Our time in the comfort zone is long overdue and we need clubs to challenge us,” Openda.



Strathmore’s Gladiators dethroned Butali Sugar Warriors as men’s Premier League champions. The Gladiators beat Butali 3-0 in post-match penalties to land the crown. Police defeated Greensharks 4-3 to finish third. Technical University of Kenya won the men’s second division title and with it, earned promotion to the Premier League.



KHU changed the playing format from home and away, to pooling for Premier League teams and one-way for men and women’s national leagues. Openda, however, said the move will not add any value to the development of the sport.



“Players need more matches for them to compete well at the international level. With less matches, we cannot expect our players to match their opponents.”



Strathmore’s duo of Yvonne Karanja and Paul Omarorieba bagged the women and men’s player of the year awards. Veteran Jackline Mwangi of Telkom Orange was the top scorer with 15 goals, while Willis Okeyo topped the charts in men’s category. He scored nine goals.



The Standard Online