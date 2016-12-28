Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Stats Speak: Hockey in 2016

Published on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 10:00 | Hits: 49
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Statistical highlights of year 2016 are:

Triumph of Argentina (men) and Great Britain (women) in Rio de Janeiro Olympics.



Silver medal of India (men) and Bronze medal of USA (women) in London Champions Trophy.

India became champions in both men and women category of Asian Champions Trophy.

Red Lions (in Rio) and Red Cougars (in Lucknow) were runners-up

Hockey in 2016- at a glance

Men

Tournaments

Venue

Gold

Silver

Bronze

India’s Rank

Olympics

Rio de Janeiro

Argentina

Belgium

Germany

8

Champions Trophy

London

Australia

India

Germany

2

Hockey India League

6 different  places

Punjab Warriors

Kalinga Lancers

Delhi Waveriders

na

Asian Champions Tr.

Kuantan

India

Pakistan

Malaysia

1

Azlan Shah Cup

Ipoh

Australia

India

New Zealand

2

Hockey Australia Cup

Melbourne

Australia

New Zealand

India

3

6 nations Invitation T.

Valencia

Germany

Argentina

New Zealand

5

South Asian Games

Guwahati

Pakistan

India

Bangladesh

2

Women

Olympics

Rio de Janeiro

Great Britain

Netherlands

Germany

12

Champions Trophy

London

Argentina

Netherlands

USA

nq

Asian Champions Tr.

Singapore

India

China

Japan

1

Hawkes Bay Cup

Hastings

New Zealand

Japan

Australia

6

4 nations Invitation T.

Darwin

New Zealand

Australia

Japan

4

South Asian Games

Guwahati

India

Sri Lanka

Nepal

1

Boys

Junior World Cup

Lucknow

India

Belgium

Germany

1

Girls

Junior World Cup

Santiago

Argentina

Netherlands

Australia

nq

 

na= not applicable, nq= not qualified                                                                   

