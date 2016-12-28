Stats Speak: Hockey in 2016
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Statistical highlights of year 2016 are:
Triumph of Argentina (men) and Great Britain (women) in Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Silver medal of India (men) and Bronze medal of USA (women) in London Champions Trophy.
India became champions in both men and women category of Asian Champions Trophy.
Red Lions (in Rio) and Red Cougars (in Lucknow) were runners-up
Hockey in 2016- at a glance
|
Men
|
Tournaments
|
Venue
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
India’s Rank
|
Olympics
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
Argentina
|
Belgium
|
Germany
|
8
|
Champions Trophy
|
London
|
Australia
|
India
|
Germany
|
2
|
Hockey India League
|
6 different places
|
Punjab Warriors
|
Kalinga Lancers
|
Delhi Waveriders
|
na
|
Asian Champions Tr.
|
Kuantan
|
India
|
Pakistan
|
Malaysia
|
1
|
Azlan Shah Cup
|
Ipoh
|
Australia
|
India
|
New Zealand
|
2
|
Hockey Australia Cup
|
Melbourne
|
Australia
|
New Zealand
|
India
|
3
|
6 nations Invitation T.
|
Valencia
|
Germany
|
Argentina
|
New Zealand
|
5
|
South Asian Games
|
Guwahati
|
Pakistan
|
India
|
Bangladesh
|
2
|
Women
|
Olympics
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
Great Britain
|
Netherlands
|
Germany
|
12
|
Champions Trophy
|
London
|
Argentina
|
Netherlands
|
USA
|
nq
|
Asian Champions Tr.
|
Singapore
|
India
|
China
|
Japan
|
1
|
Hawkes Bay Cup
|
Hastings
|
New Zealand
|
Japan
|
Australia
|
6
|
4 nations Invitation T.
|
Darwin
|
New Zealand
|
Australia
|
Japan
|
4
|
South Asian Games
|
Guwahati
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
Nepal
|
1
|
Boys
|
Junior World Cup
|
Lucknow
|
India
|
Belgium
|
Germany
|
1
|
Girls
|
Junior World Cup
|
Santiago
|
Argentina
|
Netherlands
|
Australia
|
nq
na= not applicable, nq= not qualified
