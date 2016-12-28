By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Statistical highlights of year 2016 are:



Triumph of Argentina (men) and Great Britain (women) in Rio de Janeiro Olympics.





Silver medal of India (men) and Bronze medal of USA (women) in London Champions Trophy.



India became champions in both men and women category of Asian Champions Trophy.



Red Lions (in Rio) and Red Cougars (in Lucknow) were runners-up



Hockey in 2016- at a glance

Men Tournaments Venue Gold Silver Bronze India’s Rank Olympics Rio de Janeiro Argentina Belgium Germany 8 Champions Trophy London Australia India Germany 2 Hockey India League 6 different places Punjab Warriors Kalinga Lancers Delhi Waveriders na Asian Champions Tr. Kuantan India Pakistan Malaysia 1 Azlan Shah Cup Ipoh Australia India New Zealand 2 Hockey Australia Cup Melbourne Australia New Zealand India 3 6 nations Invitation T. Valencia Germany Argentina New Zealand 5 South Asian Games Guwahati Pakistan India Bangladesh 2 Women Olympics Rio de Janeiro Great Britain Netherlands Germany 12 Champions Trophy London Argentina Netherlands USA nq Asian Champions Tr. Singapore India China Japan 1 Hawkes Bay Cup Hastings New Zealand Japan Australia 6 4 nations Invitation T. Darwin New Zealand Australia Japan 4 South Asian Games Guwahati India Sri Lanka Nepal 1 Boys Junior World Cup Lucknow India Belgium Germany 1 Girls Junior World Cup Santiago Argentina Netherlands Australia nq

na= not applicable, nq= not qualified



