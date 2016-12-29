by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: Former international Yahya Atan (pic) has been tasked to take Johor to greater heights in hockey.





Besides being the development coach, Yahya will also handle the Johor team when they make their debut in Division One of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) next season.



“It will be a challenging task. Johor want to develop their team on a long-term basis and their target is to have formidable teams for the 2018 and 2020 Sukma (Malaysia Games),” said Yahya, who steered Sapura to the inaugural Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy last season.



“Our team will not only play in the MHL, but also in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL). And the focus is to select Johor-born players to play as a team,” he added.



Besides Johor, the other teams in Division One are Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), RMAF Rajawali, Nur Insafi, Politeknik Malaysia, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Police and Bukit Jalil Sports School (BBJS).



Politeknik Malaysia and Premier Division outfit SSTMI are also based in Johor.



“But Politeknik Malaysia and SSTMI are not truly Johor teams as their players come from all over the country.



“We want to give Johor-born players the opportunity to play at national level and develop their full potential,” said Yahya.



Yahya’s first assignment is the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy, which begins on Jan 6. The league will only start on Jan 20.



“We’ve not set any target. The main objective is to expose the players. It’s a learning curve, but I hope to see them improve as the season progresses,” said Yahya.



The Star of Malaysia