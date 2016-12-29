KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Juniors have withdrawn from next month’s Malaysian Hockey League (MHL).





With the pull-out, Division One will now have eight teams. They are Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), RMAF Rajawali, Nur Insafi, Politeknik Malaysia, Johor, Univer­siti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Police and Bukit Jalil Sports School (BBJS).



There are also eight teams competing in the Premier Division.



Double champions Terengganu lead the cast. The others are Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC), Maybank, Tenaga Nasional, Univer­siti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), TNB Thunderbolt, SSTMI and UiTM-KPT.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) chief executive officer K. Logan Raj said Terengganu Juniors did not give any reasons for their withdrawal.



“We will refer the pull-out to the executive board for discussion. Any further action on Terengganu Juniors will be decided by the board,” said Logan.



The MHL will start on Jan 6 with the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy. The MHC hope to complete the 16-team tournament by Jan 14.



The league will kick off with the Charity Shield clash on Jan 20.



Terengganu are likely to meet KLHC as Sapura are not competing next season.



Sapura were second in the league as well as in the overall championship last season while KLHC finished third.



The Star of Malaysia