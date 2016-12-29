By Muhammad Ali



Pakistan hockey continued to struggle for glory throughout the year 2016 without any success.





Each time, there has been a hue and cry over the dismal state of affairs but the fact is that Pakistan continues to nosedive further as time passes. Weak infrastructure, lack of stars, doping problems, substandard coaches, an illogical domestic calendar, dwindling sponsorship money and the ever-shrinking national circuit have left Pakistan sports in a poor shape. It is little wonder that Pakistan has not won a medal at the Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games.



Not much hope for hockey in 2017



No sporting federation is a bed of roses, especially one that carries the aspirations of the nation. We are not a nation of sage souls. Rather we indulge in thoughtless decisions. Unfortunately, the technical understanding of issues is always ignored, and it triggers a rot. Throughout the year a multitude of sins in management, selection and coaching always got covered up through one cliché or the other. Ignored were the slips in the selection and the secretive manipulation that go behind the scenes for personal gains and self-aggrandisment, with constructive criticism always a poor second to the waving of the flag. The statements given by the Pakistan Hockey Federation top officials in the national media after the teams insipid performances were aimed at to make people believe that the national outfits were doing well, and that there was light at the end of the tunnel. The fact was that the way things were being conducted, the days ahead were anything but that. Despite all the available resources and hefty funds in the last one year, the PHF failed to put hockey back on track and get the desired results.



Pakistanis have an emotional connection with hockey; the older generation still talks and recall with great delight the spellbinding achievements of the past. While the present generation only has tales of the past to live on. Their love or connection with hockey is only going to be strengthened when they actually see the return of the lost glory. The need of the hour is to bring Pakistan hockey into line with the rest, best and the latest aspects of modern hockey as the game has changed a lot in recent years. Even the best of players cannot win without strategic strength as all team games need to have excellent preemptive and offensive strategies worked out scientifically. And for that we need those persons at the helm of affairs who are thorough professionals with solution to the predicament. Only then the elusive triumphs will replace the current tragedies that demean the team once basking in Olympic golds and world crowns. But with the present controversial and incompetent management in the national federation, the future looks not that bright. What is worse, it seems to be on an irrevocable downward slide. And realistically speaking, one should not harbour any hopes of the national hockey team doing any better or revive themselves to their former glory in 2017.



PHF snubs Champions Trophy invite over ‘fear of defeat’



In March, the incompetent management of the PHF turned down an offer from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to play in the Champions Trophy over ‘fear of defeat’. Being the silver medallists in the last edition in 2014, the FIH had extended the invitation to Pakistan to play in the elite team event but Pakistan turned down the offer citing ‘unpreparedness’. The PHF said there was no point to send the team to the Champions Trophy when it was expected to finish at the sixth place. Pakistan are the only Asian champions, with three titles to their name including the first two in 1978 and 1980 and the last coming in 1994. In 35 tournaments so far, Pakistan had appeared in 31 events winning three golds, seven silvers and as many bronze medals. 2016 Champions Trophy was originally scheduled to be held in Argentina but the men’s event was switched to London after the FIH cancelled its contract with the Argentine Hockey Confederation over a dispute about television rights contracts and sponsorship. The event was held at the London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in June. The Australians have won the trophy thirteen, the Germans ten, and the Dutch eight times.



Pakistan finish fifth at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Tournament



In April, Australia defeated India 4-0 to be crowned the champions of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, being played in Ipoh, Malaysia. In a classification match, Pakistan defeated Canada 3-1 to finish fifth, out of seven teams, in the tournament. Pakistan managed to win only two matches from a total of six in the competition. New Zealand’s title defence ended with a bronze medal after they beat hosts Malaysia 5-4 in a shootout following an exciting 3-3 draw.



