LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda, PIA and National Bank fashioned out victories in the 63rd Zaitoon National Hockey Championship super league phase, which began here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.





In the first match of the day, Wapda trounce SNGPL by 5-0. Wapda gained a comprehensive victory over the SNGPL, who are making their maiden appearance in the nationals. Wapda made frequent incursions into the opponents and found the target in all the quarters. First three goals arrived through penalty corners. SNGPL custodian had anticipated Aleem Bilal's flick off the first penalty corner with his outstretched arm but the sheer force carried the ball into the net.



In the 28th minute, legendary Sohail Abbas flicked it left of goalkeeper off the 4th penalty corner. Five minutes into the second half, it was again the turn of Aleem Bilal, who made it 3-0 with his second goal. This time he beat the goal keeper with a flat angular push on the 5th penalty corner. The final quarter saw two field goals. Other veteran Waseem netted from the close range after a good left side move. Wapda's last goal was scored by little Asad Shabbir, who availed a rebound.



Though, he conceded five goals, the SNGPL net minder Hafiz Ali did make quite a few good saves in the open play. For Wapda, Irfan Junior particularly looked dangerous and made several penetrations into the circle and attempts on the goal. SNGPL hardly tested the rival goalkeeper and had just one penalty corner in 60 minutes.



The second match of the day saw defending champions PIA had to dig deep to edge past Police 4-3. The cops adopted a good strategy as they defended in numbers and were fast on turn overs, and also employed effective long balls. Consequently, PIA had few shots in the open play despite a number of circle penetrations; all their goals came off penalty corners.



Police were unlucky to concede the first goal. In the 12th minute, off PIA's second penalty crooner, Irfan Senior’s weak push went in via the line stopper's stick. Police had two excellent chances in the first quarter but Bilal Mahmood misfired each time from the top of the circle going for high backhanders despite having all the time to try from the open side. In the 17th minute, police's star forward Sharjeel scored the equaliser. He came from nowhere to flick a high ball into the goal. The score at the half time was 2-1 in favour of PIA.



The second half followed the same script. PIA had more of the possession and earned penalty crooners while police making lightening raids off and on. Sharjeel again restored the parity off his team's second penalty crooner. Standing on the right side of the circle's top, the ball was passed to him and his hit found the far corner of the board.



PIA's third penalty crooner goal came through Ehsanullah, whose deft push deceived the goal keeper. Then Irfan had his second off the next penalty crooner through a variation. Kashif slipped the ball to Irfan standing close to him on the left side, who pushed strongly into the roof of the net. Two goals up with 13 minutes left, PIA continued to press forward. But in the 51st minute, another long ball was well received by the irresistible Sharjeel in the PIA's circle. He sounded the board with an excellent diagonal shot. Thus Sharjeel completed his third hat-trick of these nationals.



In the third and last match of the day, Railways went down fighting to NBP 0-2. National Bank's Bilal Qadir availed a cross from the right side by sounding the board with a superb reverse hit in the 2nd minute. After wasting their first penalty coroner, the bankers doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Atiq Arshad finished a good move with a fine top of the circle reverse grounder. After that both the teams kept on trying to score a goal, but they failed in doing so.



