



Kampong's Robbert Kemperman will link up with club mates Sander de Wijn and David Harte at the Hockey India League following a late change in their roster.





The star midfielder signed up with the Dabang Mumbai as a replacement for an injured player, meaning he will not be part of the Dutch squad to travel to South Africa as part of a warm-weather training camp.



Speaking about the late call, he said: "I got a message from David [Harte] to see if he could give my number of the CEO of Dabang Mumbai. I thought he was kidding, but it turned out to be serious!"



Kemperman had to ask permission from Dutch coach Max Caldas and Alexander Cox, his coach at Kampong.



Speaking of those conversations, he added: “Max naturally would have preferred me be with Oranje and Alexander with Kampong but they have allowed me to go to India. I'm glad.



“If I'm honest, I was a bit disappointed that I was not elected as one of the players for the HIL auction. I knew there were precious few places but it is still disappointing when you see that other Dutch players were selected."



Those include de Wijn, Billy Bakker, Seve van Ass and Sander Baart while Oranje-Rood’s Rob van der Horst is also involved. He was recently not selected by Caldas for a Dutch training camp. Wouter Jolie (Bloemendaal) is also still involved with a contract in the HIL.



Euro Hockey League media release