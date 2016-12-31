by Dil Bahra





From Left to right: Balbir Singh Sidhu; Ron Frank; Gursaran Singh Sehmi and Surjeet Singh Deol (Sr) at Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games.



Balbir Singh Sidhu, fondly known as Bali, passed away in Farnborough, Kent, UK on 10 December 2016 aged 84.





‘Balbir’ has always been a respected name in hockey. Four Balbirs played for India at Olympic Games and it was at Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games where Balbir Singh Sidhu made his mark playing for Kenya. At these same Games, Balbir Singh Sr. led India to her sixth consecutive Gold medal.



Balbir Singh Sidhu was born in Nairobi, Kenya on 11th December 1931. His parents had emigrated to Kenya in 1927.



He went to India with his parents in 1938 and because of the war which started the following year; he stayed in India for eleven years and studied in Hans Village School in Jagraon; Government School Jagraon, District Ludhiana and Government College, Ludhiana.



He played hockey at School in Jagraon and represented Ludhiana College, Punjab in 1948.



He returned to Kenya in 1949 and played for Sikh Union Nairobi from 1949 to 1952.



He played for Kenya Police from 1952 to 1958 and was a member of Kenya Police Team that won the M R D'Souza Gold Cup in 1955.





Kenya Police Team, winners of Bansal Hockey Cup,Eldoret in 1956. Sitting, 3rd from left, is Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Team captain.



He represented Kenya at Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games. He was Kenya’s vice-captain at their match against England in Nairobi in September 1958.



In September 1966 he emigrated to UK where he played for a short while for Sevenoaks and Beckenham hockey clubs. He retired from hockey thereafter and continued with his other passion, golf.



In April 2005, Balbir was one of 27 Sikh Olympians who paraded at Trafalgar Square in London to support London’s bid for the 2012 Olympic Games.



Hilary Fernandes, who represented Kenya at Rome, Tokyo and Mexico City Olympic Games said “I played and trained with Balbir for the 1956 Olympics. He encouraged me a lot and told me not to feel disappointed when I was not selected for the 1956 Olympic team”



“Balbir was not only a strong full back but also a powerful and extremely accurate striker of the ball” remarked Joginder Singh Dhillon, a fellow Melbourne Olympian.



He leaves behind his wife, Harinder and son Hardeep.



Sikhs in Hockey