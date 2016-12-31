Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

High honour for Black Stick Phil Burrows

Published on Saturday, 31 December 2016 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments


Phil Burrows, MNZM. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand's most-capped hockey player and former Black Sticks captain Phil Burrows has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2016 New Year's Honours list.



Burrows played 16 years of top level hockey before officially announcing his Black Sticks retirement last month.

"I was pretty taken-aback just to be nominated," Burrows told Fairfax.

"Hearing I was actually going to be on the list, I feel pretty privileged and honoured. I'm just a hockey player, you don't expect you get these kind of honours."

36-year-old Burrows helped the Black Sticks win the silver medal at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2010 Delhi games, and also captained the New Zealand side from 2009-2011. He also appeared at the Olympic Games three times from 2004-2012.

With 343 test caps and 150 goals to his name, Burrows now plies his trade as director of hockey at the Melbourne University Club in Australia.

The New Zealand Herald

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.