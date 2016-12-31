Clay Wilson





Phil Burrows' international hockey career began in 2000 and spanned 16 years. LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ



Phil Burrows played a record 343 tests for the New Zealand men's hockey team and rattled in 150 goals.





But you wouldn't think so judging by his reaction to hearing he would be made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2016 New Year's Honours list.



"I was pretty taken-aback just to be nominated," the 36-year-old said from his base in Melbourne.





The London 2012 Games was the third and final Olympics for the Wellington striker. LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ



"Hearing I was actually going to be on the list, I feel pretty privileged and honoured. I'm just a hockey player, you don't expect you get these kind of honours.





Burrows scores against Australia in the semifinal of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, one of his 150 goals for the Black Sticks. LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ



"It actually never crossed my mind. I didn't think hockey players were up for these kinds of things."



As evidenced by his record, Burrows is far from your average hockey player.



A proud Wellingtonian, he got into the sport through his father Trevor and made his Black Sticks debut as a 19-year-old in January, 2000.



Burrows became one of the most lethal strikers in the world game, playing at the top level for 16 years before officially announcing his Black Sticks retirement last month.



While he scored many important goals, helping the team to silver and bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games, and also captained the New Zealand side from 2009-2011, his prolonged professional career in Europe is further endorsement of his standing in the international arena.



Burrows played 11 seasons for some of the biggest clubs in the hockey-mad Netherlands and said the game had given him so much, on and off the field.



"You just make great mates, lifetime mates all over world.



"I just loved the competitiveness of it and the top level stuff was all I wanted to play.



"Scoring a goal for your country is such special thing. You'd work so hard just to get that bloody ball over the line, when you did it just felt awesome."



Although he has experienced that feeling for the last time, Burrows remains as passionate about hockey as ever.



The sport remains a focal point in his life in his new role as director of hockey and player/coach at the Melbourne University Club, meaning retiring from the international scene was not as emotional as you might expect given the length of his career.



He also helped out as an assistant coach for the Black Sticks men at their Four Nations tournament in Melbourne last month.



Which begs the question, will someone who has done so much for New Zealand as a player one day add to that contribution as a head coach?



"It's not an aspiration but I certainly would like to coach an international team one day, whether that's New Zealand or someone else," Burrows said.



"Further down line would love to go back to Olympics and it was great to be involved as an assistant in Melbourne. I do miss it a bit but I was certainly was on the right side of the fence.



"I don't think I could have handled a week of that hockey, the body is pretty buggered now."



The result of a lifetime in a game he still has plenty to offer.



Stuff