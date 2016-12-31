

GB celebrate their gold medal



We are delighted to share the news that all 16 of our gold medal-winning athletes from Rio have been named in the 2016 New Year's Honours list.





Captain Kate Richardson-Walsh becomes an OBE, having already been awarded an MBE in 2014 for her services to hockey. Fittingly, her 15 Olympic teammates have now been awarded MBEs for their magnificent achievement in this summer's games.



The manner in which our team won gold will live long in the memory, with Danny Kerry's side winning all eight of their games in Brazil. Nine million people saw us defeat The Netherlands in dramatic fashion to become the nation's first female hockey gold medal winners, and we came home from Rio with more gold medalists than any other Team GB sport.



Since Rio, our athletes have received great praise for their achievements on the pitch, but also for the way in which they have harnessed their success for the good of the sport. Collectively, they have hugely increased interest in our sport, through countless visits to schools and hockey clubs, numerous media appearances and a raft of sporting awards, to name but a few.



Chief Executive Sally Munday said, "It is wonderful that our athletes have been recognised in this manner. As history-making women, they have inspired thousands of people to pick up a hockey stick and enjoy our wonderful sport.



"Thanks to the support of the National Lottery, UK Sport and our sponsors led by Investec, we are able to run a full time programme with outstanding coaches and staff led by Danny Kerry, giving our athletes the best chance of fulfilling their dreams and becoming Olympic champions."



Kate Richardson-Walsh commented, "I am hugely honoured to receive an OBE, and for the team and our sport to be recognised in this way is huge. As a squad, we want hockey to be accessible and available to everyone, and we will continue to make this our mission.



"Rio was a team effort and a testament to Head Coach Danny Kerry and the magnificent support team. Of course none of what we achieved would have been possible without the staff and the squad of 31 working together.



"There are so many contributors to the team's success, and I would like to mention our army of passionate volunteers who help the sport to thrive because without them we would not be receiving this honour. Let us keep working together in the year ahead to make our wonderful sport go from strength to strength."



Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE): Kate Richardson-Walsh



Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE): Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Crista Cullen, Alex Danson, Maddie Hinch, Hannah MacLeod, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Samantha Quek, Helen Richardson-Walsh, Susannah Townsend, Georgie Twigg, Laura Unsworth, Hollie Webb, Nicola White



England Hockey Board Media release