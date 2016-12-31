DIANA PUGLIESE



USA Field Hockey's junior national teams will have a distinctive Lancaster-Lebanon League flair this year.





A combined five current and former L-L League players were selected for Team USA's Under-19 and Under-17 teams on Friday as the inaugural STX Select tournament concluded at Spooky Nook Sports.



Earning spots on the 26-player Under-19 roster were Donegal sophomore Mackenzie Allessie, junior Katie Jean and senior Rachel Robinson and Manheim Central graduate Jillian Wolgemuth. Penn Manor sophomore Emma DeBerdine was named to the 24-player Under-17 squad.



In all, 72 athletes from across the country were invited to the four day STX Select tournament. Players were divided into four teams and played games daily to showcase their talent while competing for the tournament championship.



Team White, which featured Robinson and DeBerdine, won the gold with a 3-2 victory over Jean, Wolgemuth and Team USA on Friday morning. Allessie and Team Red fell to Team Blue in a shootout in the bronze medal game. Allessie —who scored a state-high 76 goals during the high school season — had a hand in Team Red's first goal of the game when the rebound from her shot was pushed into the back of the net by a teammate, and also scored the team's only goal in the shootout.



For backs Robinson and Wolgemuth, the selections mark their second year on the U-19 team, while Allessie, a midfielder, and Jean, a goalie, were part of the U-17 squad last year.



Both junior national teams traveled to Germany over the summer to face international competition, with the U-17 team playing in the Three Nations Tournament against Germany and Holland. The U-19 team traveled to Bad Kreuznach, Germany to face the German junior national team, but Robinson did not make the trip due to an ACL tear during the high school basketball season.



Penn Manor senior Brooke DeBerdine, Emma's older sister, was also on the U-19 team last year and played in Germany. In November, Brooke DeBerdine played with the Under-21 team at the Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.



This fall, Allessie, Jean and Robinson helped lead Donegal to a perfect 29-0 season and the program's first PIAA Class 2A Championship. All three players were recognized as All-League and first team All-State and All-Region in the postseason. They also earned All-American honors, with Allessie being named to the first team, Jean to the second team and Robinson to the third team.



Wolgemuth, now a freshman at Duke, played in 14 games for the Blue Devils this season, starting nine of them.



Emma DeBerdine and Penn Manor won Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Class 3A silver before making the team's fifth consecutive PIAA semifinals appearance. The forward scored 50 goals, good for second in the league, and earned All-League, first team All-State and second team All-Region honors.



Lancaster Online