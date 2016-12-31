by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have bent over backwards three times in their bid to get the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) off the ground.





Teams have taken a lackadaisical attitude as a number of them failed to submit their MHL team list.



Initially, the closing date was set at Dec 15. Some teams claimed they were not aware of the deadline and the MHC extended it to Dec 22.



They still did not hand in their lists when another extension was given on Dec 29.



“We have decided that the final deadline will be on Jan 4. The MHL will start two day later with the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy while the Premier Division will start on Jan 13,” said MHC competitions chairman George Koshy.



George added that the teams can make final changes to their team list before the Jan 4 deadline. He also clarified that national players are still barred from playing in Division One.



Police, who are making their debut in Division One, were hoping to field their two national players – Mohamed Razie Rahim and Nabil Fiqri Mohamed Nor.



“We took this matter up with the MHC executive board and their decision was for us to stick to the rules,” added George.



There will also be different formats used for the two divisions.



The Premier Division will be a home and away format for the league title with four teams qualifying for the overall crown (TNB Cup).



In Division One, the teams will play in a round robin tournament to decide the winner. All eight teams will then vie for the knockout phase of the President’s Cup.



The Star of Malaysia