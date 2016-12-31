Willems targets EHL title following contract extension
Jean Willems has extended his contract as head coach of KHC Dragons for another two seasons as he looks to build on the back-to-back Audi league titles in Belgium.
The current season is his fourth in a coaching role with Dragons, initially working for two years as assistant coach.
For the president Antwerp, Hans Borstlap, his renewal is great news for the club: "We are very pleased that John is still with us! He has done a very good job and we are convinced that the current success can continue with him."
For Willems, he says he is hungry for more success. "In the coming years, I would like to try to win an EHL title. We have a very talented group and, with some targeted reinforcements, we can become the reference-point as a European hockey club.
“I love working with a young and talented group. The Dragons team is a good example since the team is composed solely of Belgian players and most of them come from the club's youth academy."
Euro Hockey League media release