



Jean Willems has extended his contract as head coach of KHC Dragons for another two seasons as he looks to build on the back-to-back Audi league titles in Belgium.





The current season is his fourth in a coaching role with Dragons, initially working for two years as assistant coach.



For the president Antwerp, Hans Borstlap, his renewal is great news for the club: "We are very pleased that John is still with us! He has done a very good job and we are convinced that the current success can continue with him."



For Willems, he says he is hungry for more success. "In the coming years, I would like to try to win an EHL title. We have a very talented group and, with some targeted reinforcements, we can become the reference-point as a European hockey club.



“I love working with a young and talented group. The Dragons team is a good example since the team is composed solely of Belgian players and most of them come from the club's youth academy."



Euro Hockey League media release