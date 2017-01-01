The year ended on a high note with the colts winning the Under-21 Hockey Junior World Cup in Lucknow. Although four players in the junior side already have experience with the senior national team, 2017 could see a few more getting promoted.





Although 2017 begins with the annual Hockey India League, the next tournament India participates in is somewhere in June — the Hockey World League Semi-Final stage in England.



Then there are annual tournaments like the Sultan Azlan Shah. At the end of the year, India will host the Hockey World League finals.



This year, however, will be important for both – men’s and women’s teams – to set the combination right for the all-important World Cup in 2018.



India coach Roelant Oltmans, who was with the Jr team in Lucknow, will know how to mix the existing players with the new entrants in the senior side.



Oltmans might have to phase out players like Sardar Singh and Ramandeep Singh and looking at the Junior World Cup squad, options are plenty.



Pune Mirror