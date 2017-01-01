By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police's Sammy Ougo (left) dribbles past teammate Sammy Amiani during their training session for the upcoming Africa Cup of Club Championship on December 31, 2016 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police men’s hockey club is banking on home soil to clinch their maiden Africa Cup of Club Championship crown.





Police alongside Butali Sugar Warriors, women’s champions Telkom Orange and Sliders will represent the country in the week-long competition due on January 7 to 15 at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.



Some 20 clubs from across the continent are expected to compete at the tournament.



Police, who are training at City Park, will be making their third appearance in Africa’s elite hockey club competition.



The law enforcers won bronze in their debut during the 2011 edition held in Zambia before finishing fourth in the 2014 edition held in Kampala, Uganda.



Police, the 2013 league champions, have missed the last two editions due to financial constraints.



But captain Brian Saina is ready to lead his teammates to glory on their return noting that winning the gong will be a good way to kick-start the year.



“The lads are fired up and ready to roar. We have been missing in action from this competition and now it is here at home and we want to win it,” Saina said.



“There is no use hosting a competition if you cannot win it and I am sure all the local clubs have only one thing in mind - ensuring the title remains here.”



The full squad of 28 players have been training at the City Park Stadium since last week.



The team under the tutelage of Coach Paul Mugambi trained on short corners and defensive play.



Mugambi will be relaying on the experience of Saina, talismanic striker Moses Cheplaiti, Richard Biriri, Willis Okeyo and Oliver Echenje all of whom played in the club’s two previous appearances in Africa.



Also back in the fold, is former national team first choice goalkeeper James Kayeko, whose experience will come in handy in the tourney.



“I am back to help the team win gold but we still have a lot of work to do if we are going to wrestle the title from the Egyptians, “ Kayeko said.



Promising striker Calvins Kanu, who had a good first season with the club scoring six goals in the league, is in line to make his debut and is likely to lead attack assisted by Cheplaiti. Eight foreign clubs have so far confirmed their participation in the competition.



Favourites and defending champions Eastern Company as well 23-time record winners Sharkia from Egypt, Ghanaian men’s champions Exchequer and Niger Flickers from Nigeria will take part in the men’s competition. On the women’s side, Ghana Revenue Authority, Sharkia and Nigerian clubs Heartland and El-rufai will be in Nairobi.



