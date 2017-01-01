LAHORE: Defending champions PIA and National Bank of Pakistan on Saturday qualified for the semi-finals of the 63rd Inter-departmental National Hockey Championships after earning big victories in their last pool E matches here on Saturday.





While PIA crushed Pakistan Railways 10-3, the bankers thumped Police 6-0 in the second match of the day to confirm places in the semi-finals.



Three-goal Haseem Khan and two by Awais-ur-Rehman guided PIA to a big 10-3 victory against Pakistan Railways.



Haseem found the net in the 8th, 41st and 58th minutes while Awais scored in the 26th and 60th minutes. Imran Khan (ninth), Yasir Islam (44th), Kashif Ali (50th), Zubair (54th) and Waqas Akbar (55th) also contributed one goal each for the winners.



For Pakistan Railways, the scorers were Shaharyar (2nd and 57th) and Jamal (21st).



In the second match, two-goal Ammad Butt helped NBP crush Police in a one-sided match.



Ammad scored in the sixth and 58th minutes while Abu Bakar (10th), Aamer (19th), Arslan Qadir (26th) and Dilber (52nd) were other scorers.



From Pool-F match between Army and SNGPL as well as the face-off between Wapda and SSGC will decide the remaining two semi-finals on Sunday.



SSGC are on top in the same pool with six points while Wapda are having four points while Army with one and SGNPL without any points are struggling.



Wapda and Army are two contenders among whom one team will fill a place in the semi-finals as SSGC has already qualified for the semi-finals.



Wapda has a challenging task ahead to beat the leaders of the pool in SSGC on Sunday to confirm a place in the semi-finals. Army, however, has easy rivals in SNGPL.



Dawn