Vineet Ramakrishnan



NEW DELHI: The India men's junior hockey team capped off a fantastic 2016 for Indian hockey with a World Cup triumph in December by beating Belgium 2-1. Going in to the tournament, India were not the outright favourites but they played an attacking brand of hockey that had much-fancied teams like Spain, Australia and Belgium reeling.





At the forefront of India's successful journey was the big-match player Gurjant Singh, who scored the first goal of the final against Belgium to hand India the lead in the eightth minute, which was arguably the goal of the tournament. He also scored an important goal during the semi-final against Australia. Talking exclusively to TOI Sports , Gurjant opened up on the team's successful journey, his wonder goal and his plans for 2017.



How did it feel winning the Junior World Cup, a feat that was last achieved by India back in 2001?



The feeling was that of our target being achieved. We were training for over two years for this and when we finally achieved it there was no better feeling than that. We got a result like this after a long time, and we are very happy. We played our natural game and we won with that. Our senior team did well in 2016; they got a medal in the Champions Trophy so the year was good for Indian hockey, and to cap it off like this was just perfect.



There were no goals from you in the league matches. Did you feel any pressure going in to the knock-outs?



In league matches and the quarter-final, I didn't get any goals but I had a feeling that my first goal would be in an important match and even our coach told me the same and that is exactly happened. We were trailing 0-1 against Australia and I scored the equaliser. It was a draw and we went on to win on penalties. In the final, we took the lead at the start and that boosted our confidence and after that we played really well to win the final.



People were saying lot of things, like I am not getting the goals etc but I was unfazed because my team was winning. Anyone can score but the team should win, and the team was winning so there was no pressure on me as such. And it really doesn't matter to me that I was playing a semi-final or final, every match is important for the team and I don't take any pressure. We train each day and train for these big matches.



Your goal against Belgium in the final was something special. You first controlled the long ball and then got the reverse flick to perfection from an acute angle. Tell us more about that goal.



That goal was not by chance, I can tell you that. I had trained for it. The back-hand shot was something that I practiced a lot. I was not good at it earlier but I put in a lot of hard work, and that has now become my shot. During the last league match (against South Africa) I got a reverse flick right and created a pass for our first goal of the match. Even in the quarters, I had a couple back-hand passes.



And in the final I was telling the guys that just give me the ball, I will score. I didn't think I would get a chance to score like that but I did and scored.



You have been playing with Harjeet Singh, your skipper at the World Cup, from the age group level. How has he been as a captain?



Everybody in the team understands their responsibilities and Harjeet as captain managed that really well. He was there in the camp for the Olympics with the senior team so whatever he observed there, learned there, he discussed with us and his bonding with each and every one of us is very good. Same is the case with our coach Harendra Singh as well.



So what has changed for you after this World Cup triumph?



After the tournament win, we are getting noticed a lot. Hockey is getting deserved attention, and that is what we want. Wherever we go, people recognise us. We are attending more felicitation functions.



After a stellar year, what are your plans for next year? Will this momentum help you in the Hockey India League while representing Dabang Mumbai?



Last year when I played for Dabang Mumbai we had the confidence of playing in front of such a good crowd as a unit. It was a fantastic experience for me and it also helped other players who were part of the league and I am sure that experience helped us perform better at the World Cup.



As junior players, featuring in the league really boosted our confidence. As you could see, the teams that we beat were good teams and no one really thought that we could beat them, but we did and that had to do with the experience we gained while paying the league, with and against international players.



What are your personal goals for the upcoming HIL?



I know that we will put in a better performance than last year, we played really good last year but the results didn't come our way. I will carry this momentum forward to the league and try to do better.



The Times of India