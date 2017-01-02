by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Nur Insafi are determined to get back into the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The Penang outfit last featured in the top flight in 2012.



To realise their target, Nur Insafi have recruited six Pakistanis for their Division One challenge this season.



Team manager S. Tata­chanamurthi believes they have a strong chance of gaining promotion.



“The three top Division One sides last season are now in the Premier Division, so we definitely have a good chance this time. I also have most of my players from last year’s Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) campaign.



“And they are more experienced now. On top of that, we have the full quota of six foreign players,” he said.



The six Pakistanis are Mazhar Abbas, Mohamed Billal Qadir, Shan Irshad, Abdul Asim Khan, Amir Shahzad and Mohamed Ateeq.



Nur Insafi also have four seasoned senior players – K. Keevan Raj, Nur Hrsikesa, Mohamed Haikal Mutalib and Mohamed Fahmi Nasir – to guide their youngsters.



“We’ve a good blend of seniors and juniors.



“With the right tactics, we can certainly go far,” said Tata­chanamurthi.



Nur Insafi’s first assignment is the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy from Jan 6-10. They face Politeknik in the all-Division clash in the first round.



After the tournament, Nur Insafi will play their opening Division One match against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) on Jan 19.



Besides Nur Insafi, Politeknik and MBPJ, the others competing in the eight-team Division One are RMAF Rajawali, Johor, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Police and Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS).



The Star of Malaysia