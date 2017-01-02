By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Orange hockey players celebrate after they retained their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier league title after a 4-0 win against Amira Sailors at City Park Hockey Stadium on November 13, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom Orange women’s hockey club coach Jos Openda has warned his charges against complacency as they bid to win an unprecedented ninth Africa Cup of Club Championship crown.





Orange, who are also record 19 times local league champions, are favourites to defend their crown when the continental showpiece gets underway on Saturday at the City Park Stadium.



“I think we are almost at 100 per cent and the players did not break for Christmas because we take this competition very serious and want to win it again,” Openda told Nation Sport after the team’s training session on Saturday evening.



Some 20 clubs from across the continent are expected to feature in the week-long tourney that will run till January 15.



Orange, who are training at the City Park Stadium, will represent the country in the women’s category alongside Sliders.



Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police will do battle for the country in the men’s affair.



Openda is fully aware that pressure will be on the champions to maintain their winning ways and believes his team can handle the pressure.



“I am sure other clubs have prepared well on how to wrestle the title from us and we therefore also need to up our game if we are to retain the gong.”



Openda has snapped up defender Beatrice Wekesa from United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) in a bid to maintain a clean sheet. Wekesa will provides cover in defence with utility player Betsy Omalla ruled out of the competition.



Omalla left the country for the UK last July.



“Our defence in the 2016 season was not threatened as much but it’s one of the areas that we are working on besides our forward department,” noted the former national team head coach.



Orange beat Ghana Police 3-2 on post-match penalties in last year’s final at the Olympic Youth Development Centre Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia to win their eighth title, their fourth in a row.



National women’s team captain Tracy Karanja, who led the club to their 19th league title, will again lead out her teammates in the hunt for more glory. The team’s strength lies in its forward players led by veteran striker Jackline Mwangi, who has won five continental titles with the club.



Mwangi, who was top scorer at last year’s edition will be supported by internationals Audrey Omaido, Maureen Okumu and Maureen Okumu.



At the same time, Egyptian women’s club Sharkia are expected to arrive in the country on Monday.



Daily Nation