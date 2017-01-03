By BRIAN YONGA





Sharkia women's hockey club players at a past training session. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Sharkia men’s and women’s hockey club from Egypt are the first clubs to arrive for the Africa Cup of Club Championship that gets underway on Saturday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





The clubs arrived on New Year’s Day with the women’s team holding a light training session at City Park grounds on Monday afternoon, while the men’s team will have a feel of the pitch on Tuesday. Nineteen teams among them 10 women’s club will do battle in the continental competition that will run till January 15.



Men’s champions Eastern Company also from Egypt were due to arrive in the country on Monday night while Ghanaian teams among them Exchequers, Ghana Police and Ghana Revenue Authority are expected on Tuesday.



Other women’s teams expected include the Nigerian duo of Heartland and Elrufai, Weathered and Wananchi (both from Uganda) as well as Tanzania hockey club. Kenya will be represented by defending champions Telkom Orange and Sliders.



On the men’s front, Nigerian champions Niger Flickers, Weathered and Wananchi will make up the numbers alongside local sides Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police. According to the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU), the fixtures are ready but await approval from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



Union chair Nashon Randiek said plans are at an advanced stage to ensure the country’s stages a successful tourney.



‘We are looking forward to a very competitive event and we call on all fans to come out and cheer on their teams,” he told Daily Nation Sport.



This will be the third time the country is hosting the competition, having previously hosted in 2006 and 2009. Kenya was awarded the hosting rights after Zimbabwe withdrew from hosting the annual tourney, citing financial challenges.



The tournament was initially meant to be held last December but was pushed forward as the dates coincided with last year’s Junior Hockey World Cup. Telkom Orange, who beat Ghana Police 3-2 on post-match penalties to win their eighth title last year, will be out to claim a record ninth title.



Sliders, on the other hand, are making their return to the competition after an eight- year absence. They won the continental title in 1999 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe but lost out to Orange in the 2009 edition played at the City Park Stadium.



The defunct Armed Forces Club is the only local men’s side to have won the competition back in 1998 in Windhoek, Namibia. Both Butali and Police have won bronze in previous editions.



Eastern Company defeated rivals Sharkia 3-2 in the men’s final. Sharkia have won the title a record 23 times.



